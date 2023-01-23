RSS treading Netaji’s path for India’s wealth creation: RSS chief

Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s aim was wealth creation for the country and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is exactly treading through that path, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said while addressing a function on the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji in front of Shahid Minar in Kolkata on Monday.

“Before India’s independence too there were different forces of different political beliefs. However, their aim was one and only independence. But Netaji’s aim was not just achieving the independence of the country. His parallel aim was also the wealth creation for India. RSS now is exactly treading through that path for the country’s wealth creation as shown by Netaji,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat also said that besides being a leader, Netaji was a “commander” in the true sense.

“No one did anything for him. But he gave up everything for the country. He had led the people by being among them. He was a leader. But at the same time, he chose to remain in the battlefield along with his soldiers. The commanders generally do not go to the battlefield. However, Netaji came from Singapore to Assam leading his army,” the RSS chief said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat also said that it is India who taught the entire world the lesson of unity. “The entire world is looking at India now and we will have to shape the country towards that path. Since its inception, RSS has been working for the development of India as an example to the entire world,” he said.

However, Trinamool Congress state general secretary and the party’s spokesman in West Bengal Kunal Ghosh ridiculed the event organised by the RSS in Kolkata. “Netaji was opposed to RSS’s ideology. Netaji was in favour of secularism and RSS is propagating divisive politics. They have no right to speak about Netaji,” he said.

Countering Kunal Ghosh, BJP’s national vice- president and the party Lok Sabha member, Dilip Ghosh said Netaji is above all such politics. “Netaji is a national hero. RSS also believes in nationalism and patriotism, and is dedicated to work for the country inspired by Netaji’s ideology,” Dilip Ghosh said.