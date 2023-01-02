Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Goa for national meet

Panaji: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday arrived in Goa to hold an all-India coordination meet.

According to sources, the meeting will be held at Nageshi-Ponda in South-Goa, where heavy police force has been deployed.

“There will be around 30 to 40 national executives and others for the meeting. He will have meetings also with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations,” an RSS member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed.

“Mohan Bhagwatji will also meet the local RSS volunteers on January 7. We will get an opportunity to discuss several issues with him,” he said.