RSS worker forces elderly Dalit man to lick urine near temple in UP

An elderly Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick his urine near a temple in Lucknow’s Kakori police station area by a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition parties.

The incident came to light on October 22, when the victim, Rampal Rawat from the Pasi community, claimed in a video that he was drinking water near the Sheetla Maataa temple when Swami Kant alias Pammu accused him of urinating.

“I said that I have not urinated, and water has fallen there. But he did not relent and hurled casteist abuses at me,” the Dalit said.

Suffering from breathing problems, he admitted that he might have urinated. Pammu threatened him into licking the ground and clean the spot.

A case has been registered against Swami Kant under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police claim that the accused has no ties to RSS and the matter is still under investigation.

The victim has appealed to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking justice for the disturbing act he was forced to perform.

Hatred against Dalits: Oppn attacks Yogi-govt

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh have criticised the BJP-led state government, asserting that “hatred for Dalits runs in their blood.”

Bhim Army chief and Azad Samaj Party president Chandrashekhar Azad MP took to X and called for immediate action from the government. “This is not just a crime, but a brazen display of the age-old anti-Dalit mentality rooted in casteism and feudalism,” his post read.

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के काकोरी थाना क्षेत्र, पुरानी बाजार, शीतला मंदिर में RSS कार्यकर्ता द्वारा दलित बुजुर्ग रामपाल पासी को पेशाब चाटने के लिए मजबूर करना — सिर्फ़ एक अपराध नहीं, बल्कि जातिवाद व सामंतवाद की वर्षों पुरानी दलित विरोधी मानसिकता का नंगा प्रदर्शन है।



He also stated that “this is not only a blot on humanity, but also an assault on the soul of the Constitution.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav also condemned the incident. “Just because someone makes a mistake doesn’t mean they should be given a humiliating, inhuman punishment. Change will bring about change!” his X post read.