RSS workers held for conducting puja in govt school in TN, granted bail

The incident occurred at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School where the RSS conducted the event without prior permission.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd October 2025 3:06 pm IST
An image of an RSS parade used for representational image
Representational image

As many as 44 Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) workers were arrested for conducting a puja and shakha training session at a government school in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, October 2.

They were briefly arrested and granted bail later. The incident occurred at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School, where the RSS conducted the event without prior permission. The headmaster of the school filed a complaint against the RSS members who entered the school premises without permission.

“Police detained 39 RSS members near Porur, Chennai, after they conducted a Guru Puja and special Shakha training session at the Ayyappanthangal Government Higher Secondary School without prior permission,” Chennai police was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media.

A case of unlawful assembly and criminal trespassing was registered under sections 189 and 329 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The RSS workers were first detained, then briefly arrested before being granted the station bail.

