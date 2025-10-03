Eight slapped with NSA for communal riots in Bahraich last year

Bahraich: Bahraich District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi has invoked the stringent National Security Act against eight accused lodged in jail in connection with communal violence that erupted during the Durga idol immersion procession here last year.

A formal notification of the district magistrate’s order, issued on September 30, was released by the police through a statement on Thursday.

Communal riot in Oct 2024

According to the statement issued by Superintendent of Police Ram Nayan Singh, the communal riot that broke out in October 2024 resulted in the death of a Hindu youth.

The eight accused against whom the National Security Act has been invoked are Maroof Ali, Nankau, Mohammad Fahim, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Zeeshan, Javed, Shoeb Khan and Saif Ali.

Also Read Social media post triggers communal violence in Gujarat; over 50 detained

The action was taken based on reports from police officers and the recommendation of the Superintendent of Police, Bahraich, “with the objective of maintaining law and order, public peace, and public safety in the district,” the statement said.

Police officials confirmed that all the accused have been lodged in jail since the registration of cases and subsequent arrests last year.

Dispute over playing music on a DJ system

The violence on October 13, 2024, began with a dispute over playing music on a DJ system during a Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj area of Mahsi sub-division.

It resulted in widespread clashes, during which 22-year-old Ramgopal Mishra was shot dead and several others were injured. An unruly mob caused extensive damage, including setting fire to houses, shops, a hospital, motorcycles and cars.

This year, the processions are scheduled on Friday.