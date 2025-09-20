Social media post triggers communal violence in Gujarat; over 50 detained

Vadodara: Police detained around 50 people in Vadodara city of Gujarat on Saturday, September 20, following late-night rioting over a social media post in the Junigadhi area, officials said.

A few people, including police personnel, were injured in stone-pelting, but the situation was swiftly brought under control, they said.

Members of the Muslim community gathered outside the city police station on Friday night, claiming that a social media post hurt their religious sentiments, and demanded action against the person who uploaded it, said an official.

Another group of around 500 to 600 members of the minority community started stone-pelting and vandalised vehicles in the Junigadhi area of Old City, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone IV) Andrew Macwan.

A few people, including police personnel, were injured, he said.

Two separate FIRs were registered, one against the person who posted the content and another against the people who indulged in violence, the DCP said.

“We have detained around 50 people,” he added.

The person who allegedly posted objectionable content was also detained, police sources said.

“The whole situation was promptly brought under control. We have deployed police force in large number in the affected areas. We appeal to the people of the city to maintain peace. Action is being taken in the matter,” said DCP (zone 3) Leena Patil.