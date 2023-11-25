RSS working for Congress to ensure AIMIM candidate’s defeat: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that “RSS people have come from Delhi and are working for the Congress” in Telangana.

Owaisi said this while addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad’s Nampally assembly constituency on Friday for the party candidate Majeed Hussain.

“To ensure AIMIM candidate Majeed Hussain doesn’t win in this election, RSS people have come from Delhi and are working for the Congress party. They (RSS) have decided that they will support the Congress candidate openly and the BJP’s candidate is sitting in his home,” claimed Owaisi.

Owaisi further said that both BJP and Congress didn’t like it when he “exposed” that the Triple Talaq law would be used “against Muslim women.”

Earlier, a case had been registered against Owaisi’s brother, Akbaruddin Owaisi for allegedly threatening a police officer in Hyderabad.

Akbaruddin on Tuesday threatened the policeman after he was asked to stop his speech. The AIMIM leader, who was addressing a campaign in Hyderabad’s Lalitabagh, asked the policeman to “leave” the venue.

In this regard, Asaduddin Owaisi also defended the remarks of his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and said that the official should not have intervened as “five minutes” were left for the campaign time to be over for the day. Asaduddin Owaisi said the campaign by candidates is allowed till 10 pm.