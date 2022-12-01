RTA takes a U-Turn, to issue licence without smart chip

Hyderabad: The shortage of smart chips for securing driving licences is once again in the news. This time the Road Transport Authority has decided to issue old Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) cards instead of smart cards embedded with chip on driving licences. Orders have also been issued in this regard.

The issue of shortage in the transport department started from the year 2016, following the International events that led to the shortage of semi-conductors and chipset. Even if the department overcomes the shortage issue within two or three months, it will not be possible to meet the demand in future. Taiwan had a profound impact on the manufacturing of semiconductors and chips. And it is clear that the supply of chips was no longer possible anytime soon.

After a thorough review of all the issues, the transport officials have decided to issue old driving license without chip card.

Earlier, the department used to issue paper-based driving licenses and from 2022 the issuance of DL and RC on PVC cards has started in the state.