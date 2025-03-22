RTC bus fatally rams into senior police official in Hayatnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident early on Saturday, March 22, additional superintendent of police (ASP) TM Nandeeshwara Babji lost his life when a bus rammed into him near the Laxma Reddy Palem Hanuman temple.

ASP Babji, who had been promoted just three days prior, was on his routine morning walk along the Highway, when the he was struck by the speeding Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus, resulting in fatal injuries. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police registered a case to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.

ASP Babji served at the DGP office at Lakdikapul after his recent promotion from DSP to additional SP/DCP rank.

The incident has raised concerns about pedestrian safety on national highways, particularly in areas with high foot traffic during early morning hours. Authorities are urging pedestrians and drivers alike to exercise increased caution to prevent such tragedies in the future.