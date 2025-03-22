IMD issues orange alert for Telangana as thunderstorms lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms in six districts of Telangana for the next three days.

The met office issued an orange alert for Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon districts.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds (40-50 kmph) and hailstorms very likely to occur at isolated places in these districts on Saturday.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for several districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.

Unseasonal rains lashed parts of Telangana on Friday. Undivided districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar experienced thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. A few areas also recorded hailstorms, resulting in losses to agriculture and horticulture crops.

The gusty winds and hailstorm also caused damage to the mango crop. Farmers suffered huge losses due to unseasonal rains.

The IMD stated in its report that there will be no large change in maximum temperatures during the next three days. Thereafter gradual rise is likely for the next three days.

Meanwhile, in view of the IMD warning for Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday directed officials to be alert in view of the IMD warning of a thunderstorm.

The chief minister instructed all departmental officials to stay vigilant and take necessary measures to ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience. The chief minister emphasized the need for precautionary steps to prevent any loss of life or property and urged officials to implement proactive measures.

He directed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to immediately hold a teleconference with the Collectors of the affected districts to assess the situation and coordinate response efforts.