Thunderstorms hit parts of North Hyderabad amid intensifying summer

Hyderabad is likely to experience heavy thunderstorms in the next 1-2 hours, especially in its northern part, as changing weather patterns kick in. In real-time, heavy rain has already started at Patancheru, Miyapur, and Lingampally and is likely to spread to other neighbouring areas.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, South Hyderabad will have light drizzles while strong spells will lash the North. South and East parts of the city will welcome rains tomorrow.

Thunderstorms alert in Hyderabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued forecasts predicting thunderstorms and lightning for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The weather department has also warned of a possible hailstorm on Friday and Saturday.



Adding to the turbulent weather, gusty winds are expected to sweep through the city. Hyderabad is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky over the weekend, with thunderstorms and strong winds on both Saturday and Sunday.

Yellow alert issued

In view of these conditions, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city on Saturday and Sunday. For several other districts, including Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Mulugu, J. Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, Adilabad, and Kumaram Bheem, an orange alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday.

Temperature drops ahead of storms

Ahead of the anticipated thunderstorms, temperatures across Telangana have already dipped below 40 degree Celcius.

Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded the highest maximum temperature at 39.9 degree Celcius, while Bahadurpura in Hyderabad saw 39.4 degree Celcius ahead of approaching thunderstorms. With more storms expected, temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days.



Residents are advised to stay indoors and take necessary precautions as strong winds and heavy rainfall approach.