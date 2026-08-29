RTC driver suffers heart attack on duty in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: A Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) driver suffered a heart attack while on duty in Jagtial on Saturday, August 29.
The driver, Laxhman, suffered a heart attack while travelling from Karimnagar to Jagtial. However, before collapsing on the steering wheel, Laxhman slowed down the bus and averted a major accident. Some passengers took control of the bus and halted it, after which they alighted from the vehicle.
A passenger addressed the media and said that the driver felt uneasy, slowed down the bus before collapsing, and fellow passengers parked the bus on the roadside.
Another passenger said, “The driver suffered a heart attack at a place with a lot of turns; we panicked, but the driver slowed down the bus before falling unconscious.” He said that the ambulance did not arrive in time, so passengers shifted Laxman to a hospital in an autorickshaw.