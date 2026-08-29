RTC driver suffers heart attack on duty in Telangana’s Jagtial

Hyderabad: A Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) driver suffered a heart attack while on duty in Jagtial on Saturday, August 29.

The driver, Laxhman, suffered a heart attack while travelling from Karimnagar to Jagtial. However, before collapsing on the steering wheel, Laxhman slowed down the bus and averted a major accident. Some passengers took control of the bus and halted it, after which they alighted from the vehicle.

A passenger addressed the media and said that the driver felt uneasy, slowed down the bus before collapsing, and fellow passengers parked the bus on the roadside.

A Telangana Road Transport Corporation driver suffered a heart attack while on duty in Jagtial on Saturday, August 29.



The driver, Laxhman, suffered a heart attack while travelling from Karimnagar to Jagtial. Before collapsing on the steering wheel, Laxhman slowed down the bus… pic.twitter.com/1VALsqlEEP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 29, 2026

Another passenger said, “The driver suffered a heart attack at a place with a lot of turns; we panicked, but the driver slowed down the bus before falling unconscious.” He said that the ambulance did not arrive in time, so passengers shifted Laxman to a hospital in an autorickshaw.