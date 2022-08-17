RTI reply reveals number of pilots killed in aircraft crashes since 2014

New Delhi: An RTI reply by the ministry of civil aviation’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that 29 pilots were killed in aircraft crashes since 2014.
Out of the total 19 accidents that place in the last eight years, six occurred in Maharashtra. These six accidents have claimed 10 lives of pilots.
The next highest number of accidents took place in Madhya Pradesh. In the two accidents that occurred in the state, two pilots were killed.
Following are the details of the aircraft crashes that took place since 2014
|Date of accident
|Place of accident
|Fatality
|04-11-2015
|Bombay High (Mumbai) [Maharashtra]
|2
|11-12-2016
|Mumbai [Maharashtra]
|1
|26-04-2017
|Gondia [Maharashtra]
|2
|13-01-2018
|Bombay High (Mumbai) [Maharashtra]
|2
|28-06-2018
|Mumbai [Maharashtra]
|2
|16-07-2021
|Shirpur [Maharashtra]
|1
|19-11-2014
|Indore [Madhya Pradesh]
|1
|03-01-2020
|Dhana [Madhya Pradesh]
|2
|02-05-2015
|Begurkoli, Coorg [Karnataka]
|1
|04-08-2015
|Arunachal Pradesh [Arunachal Pradesh]
|2
|23-11-2015
|Katra (Jammu) [J&K]
|1
|21-08-2019
|Moldi [Uttarakhad]
|1
|22-12-2015
|Delhi [Delhi]
|2
|06-10-2019
|Sultanpur [Andhra Pradesh]
|1
|26-02-2022
|Nalgonda [Andhra Pradesh]
|1
|08-06-2020
|Bhubaneshwar [Odisha]
|2
|07-08-2020
|Calicut [Kerala]
|2
|21-09-2020
|Azamgarh [Uttar Pradesh]
|1
|12-05-2022
|Raipur [Chattisgarh]
|2
The most recent aircraft crash that took place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of two pilots.
The aircraft crashed while landing on the runway. Though both the pilots were rushed to hospital, they were declared brought dead.
There was no passenger on board.