RTI reply reveals number of pilots killed in aircraft crashes since 2014

New Delhi: An RTI reply by the ministry of civil aviation’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) revealed that 29 pilots were killed in aircraft crashes since 2014.

Out of the total 19 accidents that place in the last eight years, six occurred in Maharashtra. These six accidents have claimed 10 lives of pilots.

The next highest number of accidents took place in Madhya Pradesh. In the two accidents that occurred in the state, two pilots were killed.

Following are the details of the aircraft crashes that took place since 2014

Date of accident Place of accident Fatality 04-11-2015 Bombay High (Mumbai) [Maharashtra] 2 11-12-2016 Mumbai [Maharashtra] 1 26-04-2017 Gondia [Maharashtra] 2 13-01-2018 Bombay High (Mumbai) [Maharashtra] 2 28-06-2018 Mumbai [Maharashtra] 2 16-07-2021 Shirpur [Maharashtra] 1 19-11-2014 Indore [Madhya Pradesh] 1 03-01-2020 Dhana [Madhya Pradesh] 2 02-05-2015 Begurkoli, Coorg [Karnataka] 1 04-08-2015 Arunachal Pradesh [Arunachal Pradesh] 2 23-11-2015 Katra (Jammu) [J&K] 1 21-08-2019 Moldi [Uttarakhad] 1 22-12-2015 Delhi [Delhi] 2 06-10-2019 Sultanpur [Andhra Pradesh] 1 26-02-2022 Nalgonda [Andhra Pradesh] 1 08-06-2020 Bhubaneshwar [Odisha] 2 07-08-2020 Calicut [Kerala] 2 21-09-2020 Azamgarh [Uttar Pradesh] 1 12-05-2022 Raipur [Chattisgarh] 2

The most recent aircraft crash that took place in Raipur, Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of two pilots.

The aircraft crashed while landing on the runway. Though both the pilots were rushed to hospital, they were declared brought dead.

There was no passenger on board.