Rubina Dilaik twin daughters: First photos, names revealed

Mumbai: Excitement fills the air as the wait is finally over for fans of actors Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The couple officially announced the arrival of their twin daughters who turned one month old on Wednesday.

Sharing the heartwarming news, the new parents treated fans to a delightful family photo on Instagram, offering a glimpse into their precious moments with the newborns. She also revealed the names of her two angles — Edhaa and Jeeva.

“Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one-month-old today… Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels,” Rubina captioned.

Fans and well-wishers showered the couple with congratulatory messages, expressing their happiness for the newfound parents and the adorable twins.

Rubina Dilaik, the Bigg Boss 14 winner, and her husband Abhinav Shukla had kept their fans in suspense regarding the pregnancy and birth of twin baby girls.

While the couple remained tight-lipped about the joyful news, the anticipation soared when Rubina’s trainer accidentally confirmed the blessed addition to their family on social media a few days ago. Going by their latest post, Rubina and Abhinav welcomed their babies on November 27.