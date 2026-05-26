Rubio speaks to Russian Foreign min Lavrov; discuss Ukraine, Iran

Rubio, Lavrov discuss Ukraine war, Iran and Russia’s strikes on Kyiv; Moscow urges US diplomats and citizens to evacuate the Ukrainian capital.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th May 2026 7:17 am IST
A senior official and a diplomat engaged in a discussion at a peace conference with flags and a
Rubio speaks to Russian Foreign min Lavrov; discuss Ukraine, Iran.

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war and the situation in Iran, the Department of State spokesperson said here.

“The parties exchanged views on the Russia-Ukraine war, bilateral relations, and the situation in Iran,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement on Monday.

He said the request for the call was made by the Russian foreign minister.

Subhan Bakery

A Russian Foreign Ministry statement said that Lavrov conveyed Russia’s decision to launch strikes on sites in Kyiv linked to the Ukrainian military.

Lavrov said the “systematic and consistent strikes” were in “in response to the continuing terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime against the peaceful population and civilian sites on Russian territory”.

Lavrov also drew Rubio’s attention to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement which recommended that the US, along with other countries with diplomatic missions in Kiev, ensure the evacuation of their diplomatic personnel and other citizens from the Ukrainian capital.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th May 2026 7:17 am IST

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