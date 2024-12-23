Rumored couple Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant spark vacation buzz

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is enjoying a peaceful holiday in the Cotswolds, England. Known for her roles in Bulbbul and Qala, the Animal star shared glimpses of her trip, showing off the countryside’s charm.

Rumored Romance with Sam Merchant

While Triptii didn’t share photos with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, fans noticed similarities in their Instagram stories. From berry bowls to cozy settings, the posts suggest the two are vacationing together. This isn’t the first time the couple has sparked rumors—they were recently spotted on a lunch date in Mumbai.

Triptii’s holiday highlights included enjoying hot chocolate, walking through beautiful farms, and soaking in the countryside’s cozy atmosphere. Before heading to England, she celebrated Christmas in Mumbai with festive posts featuring a glowing Christmas tree and bustling streets.

Big Projects Ahead

On the work front, Triptii’s career is soaring. After her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, she’s set to star in Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor.