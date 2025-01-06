Rumors of Gauri Khan converting to Islam break the internet

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Bollywood’s iconic power couple, have always been admired for their bond and mutual respect for each other’s faiths. They got married in 199. Despite SRK being a Muslim and Gauri a Hindu, they have never allowed religious differences to interfere with their harmonious life.

And now, the internet has been buzzing with rumors of Gauri Khan converting to Islam after AI-generated pictures showing Gauri, Aryan, and Shah Rukh in Makkah went viral. However, there is no truth to these claims. The couple has become the latest target of artificial intelligence manipulations, and the viral images are entirely fabricated.

In a 2005 episode of Koffee With Karan, Gauri Khan addressed such topics, clarifying her stance on religion. She said, “I respect Shah Rukh’s religion, but that doesn’t mean I would convert and become a Muslim. I think everybody is an individual and follows their religion. Shah Rukh, in turn, would never disrespect mine.”

On the topic of their son Aryan Khan, Gauri shared, “Aryan is so into Shah Rukh that he would follow his religion, I feel. He will always say, ‘I am a Muslim.’ When he tells this to my mother, she’s like, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s dealing with it, and it is true.”

The Khan family has always exemplified a balanced and respectful approach to interfaith relationships, emphasizing individuality and mutual respect above all.