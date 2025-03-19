Rumours fly: Are Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift in love?

Mumbai: Diljit Dosanjh is one of the biggest stars in India and a global music icon. The Punjabi singer and actor made history as the first Indian artist on the Billboard charts with his Illuminati Tour. His concerts across India were huge, proving his massive fan following. With his mix of Punjabi beats and international appeal, Diljit is making waves in the music world.

Taylor Swift’s Love Life in the Spotlight

Taylor Swift, the famous American singer, is always in the news for her relationships. Even though she keeps her personal life private, people love to talk about it. In 2023, a surprising rumor spread—Taylor Swift was reportedly dating Diljit Dosanjh.

In June 2023, reports claimed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh had dinner together at Cactus Club Cafe in Vancouver, Canada. The news spread quickly, and social media was buzzing with excitement. Many fans thought they made a great pair, while others wondered if it was true.

Diljit’s Response to the Rumor

As the rumor spread, fans shared their opinions online. Taylor Swift has fans worldwide, and Diljit Dosanjh is a superstar in India. The rumor became big news.

Diljit reacted with a funny tweet on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Yaar, privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa” (There’s a thing called privacy). Some people thought this confirmed the rumor, while others laughed. Soon after, he deleted the tweet, and the rumor faded away.

What’s Next for Diljit?

Taylor Swift is now dating football star Travis Kelce. Diljit Dosanjh is busy with movies like Sardaar Ji 3 and Border 2.