Rumours fly: Ayeza Khan’s Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Speculations are rife that Pakistani television star Ayeza Khan might be making her Bollywood debut opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan. The gossip started when a fan-edited trailer for a project featuring the two stars went viral on social media. The trailer led to widespread chatter, with fans eagerly hoping to see the acclaimed Pakistani actress on the big screen alongside Bollywood’s King Khan.

However, Ayeza Khan has swiftly addressed the rumors, putting an end to any misunderstandings. Taking to her Instagram stories, the popular actress shared a cryptic message that seemed to question the legitimacy of the speculation. “Release kab hoga yeh bhi batadey (Tell us about the release date as well)!” she wrote, implying that the rumored project is not as real as it may seem.

Ayeza Khan is one of the most renowned actresses in Pakistan, known for her impressive acting skills and a string of hit drama series. Some of her most notable performances include roles in Mera Saaein 2, Pyarey Afzal, Koi Chaand Rakh, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and her most recent project, Jaan-e-Jahan. She has earned a spot as one of the highest-paid and most beloved stars in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

While Bollywood has seen a growing interest in Pakistani stars, it remains to be seen if any concrete offers materialize for Ayeza Khan in the future. Until then, her fans will have to continue enjoying her stellar performances on Pakistani television.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan will be next seen in new drama serial Humraaz, where she stars alongside Feroze Khan. The drama, directed by Farooq Rind and written by Misbah Nosheen, is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment.