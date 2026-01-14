Mumbai: Wahaj Ali is among the most popular and celebrated stars not just in Pakistan, but also across several Asian countries, including India. The actor enjoys a massive fan following in India, thanks to his recent hit dramas such as Tere Bin and Sunn Mere Dil. His portrayal of Murtasim, in particular, earned him immense love from Indian audiences, with many fans even dubbing him the “King of Romance” of Lollywood.

Fans in India have long been eager to meet the actor, and latest rumours have sparked fresh excitement. An Instagram page named Bollyreal Reporter shared a post claiming that Wahaj Ali was earlier scheduled to visit India for work commitments, but the trip was allegedly cancelled following the Pahalgam attack. The post further claimed that Wahaj might now visit India around Ramzan Eid for shows and professional engagements.

While Siasat.com could not independently verify the authenticity of these claims, the post has gone viral, garnering thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.

While some users dismissed it as fake, others expressed excitement and curiosity. One fan commented, “Wow, is it true? Such good news! Where is he coming, any fan meet?” Another wrote, “Kaha aa raha hai yaar, please batao na.”

However, some fans were quick to refute the rumours, pointing out that Wahaj Ali is currently busy shooting for his upcoming drama. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the actor or his team regarding any India visit.

For the unversed, Wahaj Ali is currently filming Mitti De Baway alongside Mahira Khan. The official premiere date of the drama is yet to be announced.