Islamabad: One Pakistani drama that has truly etched itself into the hearts of audiences across the globe is Tere Bin, starring Wahaj Ali as Murtasim and Yumna Zaidi as Meerub. The Geo TV drama, which aired from December 28, 2022, to July 6, 2023, went on to become a global phenomenon, garnering over 4.2 billion views and continuing to enjoy immense popularity even years after its finale.

Soon after the show concluded in 2023, producer Abdullah Kadwani confirmed that Tere Bin 2 was officially in the works. However, as 2026 arrives, fans are still waiting for a concrete update on the much-anticipated sequel. The prolonged silence has kept viewers questioning and hoping for news.

Tere Bin stars Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali (Instagram)

Amid this, Wahaj Ali delighted fans by sharing a rare Instagram Story celebrating three years of Tere Bin. The post featured a beautifully curated edit of the show highlighting moments between Wahaj and co-star Yumna Zaidi, instantly sending fans into a frenzy and reigniting excitement around the series.

When Wahaj Ali confirmed Tere Bin 2

Earlier, in June 2025, Wahaj had also addressed the sequel during a public event, reassuring fans that Tere Bin 2 is indeed happening. Speaking to a cheering crowd, he said that the immense love he continues to receive motivates him to give something equally meaningful in return, adding that extra effort is being put into perfecting the script.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment and directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, Tere Bin ran for 58 episodes on Geo TV. With its gripping narrative, unforgettable on-screen chemistry, and soulful music, the drama remains an all-time fan favourite as anticipation for its sequel continues to grow.