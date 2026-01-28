Mumbai: Colors TV and JioHotstar’s upcoming reality show The 50 is all set to premiere on February 1, and even before its launch, the show has created massive buzz on social media. Dubbed as the “Indian Squid Game,” the 50-day-long reality show will feature 50 celebrities locked inside a grand palace, where the competition will test not just physical strength but also strategy, mind games and betrayal.

At the centre of the show is a mysterious character called The Lion, who acts as the ultimate authority and controls the entire game.

The 50 ka Lion kaun hai? Ask fans

There has been intense speculation about who will host the show and who will be the face behind the Lion’s mask. Several names, including Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, Elvish Yadav and even Ajay Devgn, have surfaced online. However, no official confirmation has been made so far.

Now, the latest rumour doing the rounds on social media suggests that the person behind the Lion’s mask could be none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While there is no confirmed information yet, the speculation has gone viral across fan pages, leaving audiences excited.

#ShahrukhKhan is the lion of #The50show 🔥



First time srk will host any reality show, like if you are happy with this🔥#The50 pic.twitter.com/Fmw25AXBen — 𝕮αρтαιη🗿 (@Not_Ur_Captain) January 27, 2026

Earlier, reports had suggested that filmmaker Farah Khan would host the show and play the role of The Lion. However, sources now claim that Shah Rukh Khan may replace her as the mysterious game master of the show.

Fans are also connecting the dots and wondering if this is the reason The 50 is being called the biggest Indian reality show ever, even bigger than Bigg Boss.

An official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

Meanwhile, all 50 celebrities have reportedly entered the palace and shooting for the show has begun. Tasks are already underway, and sources suggest that the first elimination has also taken place.

Would you like to see Shah Rukh Khan as The Lion in The 50? Let us know in the comments.