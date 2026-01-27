Mumbai: Colors TV’s brand-new reality show The 50 has kickstarted its shooting with 50 celebrity contestants from the worlds of social media, YouTube, music, and television. The show is all set to premiere on February 1, 2026.

Even before its launch, several spoilers have begun surfacing from the sets. According to insiders, the first major task was conducted on the very first day inside the palace, and the first elimination has already taken place.

The 50 elimination: Lovekesh Kataria out?

Multiple social media pages have revealed the name of the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. As per information coming from sources close to the production, Lovekesh Kataria has been evicted. Yes, you read that right.

Lovekesh reportedly became the first contestant to be eliminated from The 50 after losing an Arena task. However, his official eviction will be shown only after the show goes on air.

About the first task

As per details shared by insiders, all 50 contestants were divided into 10 teams, with five members in each team. Each team was assigned a captain. It is being said that Lovekesh was eliminated after a physical task in which he lost to Rajat Dalal.

The 50 will premiere on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The episodes will air at 10:30 pm on Colors TV and will also stream on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm.

What is your take on Lovekesh Kataria’s eviction? Comment below.