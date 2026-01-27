Mumbai: The wait is almost over as one of the most anticipated brand-new reality shows on Indian television, The 50, is all set to premiere on February 1. The confirmed list of all 50 contestants is out, and the shooting has already begun. All contestants have entered the palace, and the game has officially kicked off.

According to insiders close to the show, the first task took place on the very first day of the shoot. After entering the show, the 50 contestants were divided into 10 teams, with five members in each team. Each team was assigned a captain.

Here is the list of the 10 team captains:

Shrutika Arjun Urvashi Dholakia Rachit Monalisa Nikki Tamboli Prince Narula Rajat Dalal Mr Faisu Karan Patel Krishna Shroff

Reports also suggest that the first elimination has already taken place, and the official announcement is expected soon.

About the palace

The show is being filmed in a large double-storey palace set that looks grand and luxurious. The palace serves as the main arena where contestants take part in different games and high-level challenges. It is also the space where they interact with each other and form strategies, with no fixed rules guiding their behaviour.

The 50 Show: Concept

The 50 is based on the French series Les Cinquante and the American version Los 50. In the show, contestants live together in one place and build alliances while completing tasks that have no set rules. The competition is expected to run for around 50 episodes, with participants getting eliminated through task losses, nominations, and possibly live voting, until one winner remains.

Stay tuned Siasat.com for more updates on The 50 eliminations.