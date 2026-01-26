Mumbai: With just a few days left for the premiere of Colors TV’s upcoming captive reality show The 50, excitement around the contestant lineup is steadily growing. The show will bring together 50 well-known faces from television, music, social media, and the digital world. According Indian Express, Farah Khan will not be hosting The 50 and she just a part of promotional videos.

As the launch date approaches, the final list of confirmed contestants has now been revealed.

The 50: Full confirmed contestants list

Karan Patel Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Ridhima Pandita Manisha Rani Digvijay Rathee Siwet Tomar Rajat Dalal Prince Narula Lovekesh Kataria Bebika Dhurve Singer Kaka Dino James Bhavya Singh Sidharth Bhardwaj Saurab Ghadge Arushi Chawla Arya QK Adnaan Shaikh Faiz Baloch Divya Agarwal Monalisa Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Dushyant Kukreja Shiny Doshi Urvashi Dholakia Ridhi Dogra Shiv Thakare Yuvika Chaudhary Chahat Pandey Nikki Tamboli Arbaaz Patel Maxtern Shrutika Arjun Neelam Giri Archana Gautam Khanzaadi Nehal Chudasama Hamid Barkzi Sapna Chaudhary Vanshaj Singh Krishna Shroff Lakshay Archit Jahnavi Killekar Yung Sammy Natalia Tejaswi Madivada Rachit Rojha Sumaira Shaikh Dimple Singh

About the show and the palace

Unlike Bigg Boss, contestants on The 50 will live inside a specially constructed grand palace in Mumbai. Spread across 10,000 square feet, the palace features six bedrooms and three dedicated gaming arenas where major tasks will take place. Interestingly, there is no kitchen inside the house, as food will be provided to the contestants at all times. Those who lose a task will be sent to an unsafe zone, where their future in the game will be decided. The entire palace is monitored by as many as 110 cameras.

The 50 concept and viewer participation

The 50 is a captive reality show adapted from a popular international format. It brings together 50 celebrities from different walks of life who must survive through a series of physical, mental, and emotional challenges. The game is controlled by a mysterious game master known as The Lion, along with his army of foxes, dogs, and rabbits who keep a constant watch on the contestants.

One of the most interesting aspects of the show is its unpredictable nature, as even the few rules can be changed at any time. Adding to the excitement, viewers also have a chance to win up to Rs 50 lakh by using their “Fantelligence” to predict and support the winning contestant throughout the competition.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.