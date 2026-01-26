Full and final list of 50 confirmed contestants of ‘The 50’

The show will bring together 50 well-known faces from television, music, social media, and the digital world

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2026 12:47 pm IST|   Updated: 26th January 2026 1:14 pm IST
The 50 confirmed contestants
The 50 confirmed contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: With just a few days left for the premiere of Colors TV’s upcoming captive reality show The 50, excitement around the contestant lineup is steadily growing. The show will bring together 50 well-known faces from television, music, social media, and the digital world. According Indian Express, Farah Khan will not be hosting The 50 and she just a part of promotional videos.

As the launch date approaches, the final list of confirmed contestants has now been revealed.

The 50: Full confirmed contestants list

  1. Karan Patel
  2. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu
  3. Ridhima Pandita
  4. Manisha Rani
  5. Digvijay Rathee
  6. Siwet Tomar
  7. Rajat Dalal
  8. Prince Narula
  9. Lovekesh Kataria
  10. Bebika Dhurve
  11. Singer Kaka
  12. Dino James
  13. Bhavya Singh
  14. Sidharth Bhardwaj
  15. Saurab Ghadge
  16. Arushi Chawla
  17. Arya QK
  18. Adnaan Shaikh
  19. Faiz Baloch
  20. Divya Agarwal
  21. Monalisa
  22. Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
  23. Dushyant Kukreja
  24. Shiny Doshi
  25. Urvashi Dholakia
  26. Ridhi Dogra
  27. Shiv Thakare
  28. Yuvika Chaudhary
  29. Chahat Pandey
  30. Nikki Tamboli
  31. Arbaaz Patel
  32. Maxtern
  33. Shrutika Arjun
  34. Neelam Giri
  35. Archana Gautam
  36. Khanzaadi
  37. Nehal Chudasama
  38. Hamid Barkzi
  39. Sapna Chaudhary
  40. Vanshaj Singh
  41. Krishna Shroff
  42. Lakshay
  43. Archit
  44. Jahnavi Killekar
  45. Yung Sammy
  46. Natalia
  47. Tejaswi Madivada
  48. Rachit Rojha
  49. Sumaira Shaikh
  50. Dimple Singh

About the show and the palace

Unlike Bigg Boss, contestants on The 50 will live inside a specially constructed grand palace in Mumbai. Spread across 10,000 square feet, the palace features six bedrooms and three dedicated gaming arenas where major tasks will take place. Interestingly, there is no kitchen inside the house, as food will be provided to the contestants at all times. Those who lose a task will be sent to an unsafe zone, where their future in the game will be decided. The entire palace is monitored by as many as 110 cameras.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The 50 concept and viewer participation

The 50 is a captive reality show adapted from a popular international format. It brings together 50 celebrities from different walks of life who must survive through a series of physical, mental, and emotional challenges. The game is controlled by a mysterious game master known as The Lion, along with his army of foxes, dogs, and rabbits who keep a constant watch on the contestants.

One of the most interesting aspects of the show is its unpredictable nature, as even the few rules can be changed at any time. Adding to the excitement, viewers also have a chance to win up to Rs 50 lakh by using their “Fantelligence” to predict and support the winning contestant throughout the competition.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th January 2026 12:47 pm IST|   Updated: 26th January 2026 1:14 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button