Watch TV and win Rs 50 lakh? Colors’ show The 50 has a big twist

Unlike conventional reality shows, The 50 places viewers at the centre of the game, allowing them to directly influence the outcome and even win prize money

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th January 2026 3:04 pm IST
The 50 reality show
The 50 reality show (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: The buzz around The 50, one of the most anticipated upcoming reality shows hosted by Farah Khan, continues to grow as its premiere date approaches. Featuring a unique and interactive format, the show is set to launch on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Unlike conventional reality shows, The 50 places viewers at the centre of the game, allowing them to directly influence the outcome and even win prize money.

Fans can win Rs 50 lakhs

In a latest promotional video, Farah Khan confirmed that audiences can win up to Rs 50 lakh by correctly predicting the winning contestant. Explaining the format, the promo states that fans will use their “Fantelligence” to choose a contestant and back them throughout the competition. If their chosen celebrity emerges as the winner, viewers will receive a share of the prize money.

Add as a preferred source on Google

According to India Today, viewers can initially change their selected contestant based on performance, but once the selection window closes, their choice will be locked. Contestants will essentially be playing for their fans, making every participant a potential winner.

The 50 premiere date and timings

The 50 will stream live on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. Hosted by Farah Khan, The 50 will feature 50 celebrity contestants, including Prince Narula, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia and Shiv Thakare.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th January 2026 3:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button