Mumbai: The buzz around The 50, one of the most anticipated upcoming reality shows hosted by Farah Khan, continues to grow as its premiere date approaches. Featuring a unique and interactive format, the show is set to launch on February 1 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

Unlike conventional reality shows, The 50 places viewers at the centre of the game, allowing them to directly influence the outcome and even win prize money.

Fans can win Rs 50 lakhs

In a latest promotional video, Farah Khan confirmed that audiences can win up to Rs 50 lakh by correctly predicting the winning contestant. Explaining the format, the promo states that fans will use their “Fantelligence” to choose a contestant and back them throughout the competition. If their chosen celebrity emerges as the winner, viewers will receive a share of the prize money.

THE 50 mein sirf contestants hi nahi, fans bhi banenge winner 😱🔥

Har task mein intelligence use karke sahi winner predict karo and you can win ₹50 lakhs 💥 pic.twitter.com/w7yrERRnvU — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 24, 2026

According to India Today, viewers can initially change their selected contestant based on performance, but once the selection window closes, their choice will be locked. Contestants will essentially be playing for their fans, making every participant a potential winner.

The 50 will stream live on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm. Hosted by Farah Khan, The 50 will feature 50 celebrity contestants, including Prince Narula, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia and Shiv Thakare.