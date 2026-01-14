Mumbai: All eyes are currently on Colors TV’s upcoming reality show The 50, which is already being touted as a potential record-breaker. Set to premiere on February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, the show promises a never-seen-before format for Indian television. The latest promo, featuring Farah Khan, has further fuelled speculation that she will host the much-awaited show.

Now, a major update about The 50’s format has surfaced and it’s bound to excite viewers. This time, audiences won’t just watch the drama unfold; they can earn money too.

The 50 format and audience’s role

In a unique twist, 50 celebrity contestants will compete in high-energy tasks over nearly 50 episodes, with regular eliminations leading to one ultimate winner. However, the real game-changer lies with the audience.

According to India Today, viewers will get to choose a contestant to support and place their bet on. If their chosen contestant wins the show, fans will receive a share of the prize money.

Contestants will essentially be playing for their fans, making “every contestant a potential winner.” Viewers can switch their chosen contestant during the initial phase, but once the selection window closes, the choice gets locked and the battle truly begins.

Contestants names

Meanwhile, buzz around the rumoured contestant list has already set social media abuzz. Names like Mallika Sherawat, Kim Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, Shweta Tiwari, Ankita Lokhande, Vivian Dsena, along with reality TV favourites Pratik Sehajpal, Uorfi Javed, Shiv Thakare and Nikki Tamboli, are reportedly in talks. Adding to the intrigue are rumours of Dhanashree Verma, social media stars Kusha Kapila, Orry, rapper Emiway, and actors Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Nisha Rawal and Ashmit Patel.

If these names and the format are anything to go by, The 50 is set to deliver high-voltage drama with rewards for viewers too. Are you excited? Comment below.