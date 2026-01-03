Mumbai: All eyes are currently on Colors TV’s upcoming reality show The 50, a brand-new and unconventional format that has already sparked curiosity among viewers. The recently released promo has created a strong buzz, hinting at a reality experience unlike anything Indian audiences have witnessed so far. The show is set to stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.

The concept of The 50 is bold and intriguing, 50 contestants, no rulebook, and one massive Mahal. With chaos replacing structure, the show thrives on unpredictability and psychological survival rather than set tasks or formats. Reports suggest that several celebrities, social media influencers, and even former Bigg Boss contestants are being approached to be part of the lineup.

According to industry buzz, big names from Bollywood, television, social media, and even the cricket world have been contacted for the show. While the official contestant list is yet to be announced, a few rumoured names have already generated excitement among fans.

The 50 contestants list

As per reports, the tentative list of contestants includes —

Saba Azad Emiway Bantai Nikki Tamboli Orry Shweta Tiwari Imran Khan Ankita Lokhande Yuzvendra Chahal Kusha Kapila Sreesanth Shiv Thakare Dhanashree Verma Anshula Kapoor Uorfi Javed Tanya Mittal Pratik Sehajpal Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

When and where to watch this reality show

The 50 will stream on JioHotstar, with a simultaneous television broadcast expected on Colors TV. While the makers are yet to officially confirm the premiere date and time, reports suggest a mid-January 2026 launch. Episodes are expected to be available for both live viewing and on-demand streaming on the platform.

With its rule-free format and intense psychological gameplay, The 50 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and experimental reality shows in India.