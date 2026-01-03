Colors’ new reality show The 50: List of 17 probable contestants

The 50 will stream on JioHotstar, with a simultaneous television broadcast expected on Colors TV

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 1:02 pm IST
Shweta Tiwari, Imran Khan, Orry and Saba Azad
Shweta Tiwari, Imran Khan, Orry and Saba Azad are expected to join The 50 (Instagram)

Mumbai: All eyes are currently on Colors TV’s upcoming reality show The 50, a brand-new and unconventional format that has already sparked curiosity among viewers. The recently released promo has created a strong buzz, hinting at a reality experience unlike anything Indian audiences have witnessed so far. The show is set to stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV.

Advertisement

The concept of The 50 is bold and intriguing, 50 contestants, no rulebook, and one massive Mahal. With chaos replacing structure, the show thrives on unpredictability and psychological survival rather than set tasks or formats. Reports suggest that several celebrities, social media influencers, and even former Bigg Boss contestants are being approached to be part of the lineup.

According to industry buzz, big names from Bollywood, television, social media, and even the cricket world have been contacted for the show. While the official contestant list is yet to be announced, a few rumoured names have already generated excitement among fans.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The 50 contestants list

As per reports, the tentative list of contestants includes —

  1. Saba Azad
  2. Emiway Bantai
  3. Nikki Tamboli
  4. Orry
  5. Shweta Tiwari
  6. Imran Khan
  7. Ankita Lokhande
  8. Yuzvendra Chahal
  9. Kusha Kapila
  10. Sreesanth
  11. Shiv Thakare
  12. Dhanashree Verma
  13. Anshula Kapoor
  14. Uorfi Javed
  15. Tanya Mittal
  16. Pratik Sehajpal
  17. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

When and where to watch this reality show

The 50 will stream on JioHotstar, with a simultaneous television broadcast expected on Colors TV. While the makers are yet to officially confirm the premiere date and time, reports suggest a mid-January 2026 launch. Episodes are expected to be available for both live viewing and on-demand streaming on the platform.

With its rule-free format and intense psychological gameplay, The 50 is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and experimental reality shows in India.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 1:02 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button