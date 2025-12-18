Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up earlier than usual in December this year, fans are eagerly wondering which reality show will now take over their screens next. With Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 still months away, expected to premiere around May or June 2026, the wait for fresh, high-voltage entertainment has begun.

The 50, new show announced

Colors TV is ready to fill that gap with a brand-new and unconventional reality show, and its first promo has already created buzz. Titled “The 50,” the show is set to stream on JioHotstar and Colors TV, promising a format unlike anything Indian audiences have seen before.

The concept is bold and intriguing: 50 contestants, no rulebook, and one massive Mahal. With chaos replacing structure, the show thrives on unpredictability. Several celebrities, social media influencers, and even former Bigg Boss contestants are reportedly being approached to be part of the lineup.

More about the show

The 50 is the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Les Cinquante. Its American version, Los 50, aired on Telemundo in 2023. Now, JioStar is bringing its own desi twist to the format, aiming to redefine reality television in India.

Get ready for "THE 50" only on ColorsTv and JioHotstarpic.twitter.com/l3YDdQTwKm — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 17, 2025

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show positions itself as a complete break from familiar reality formats. In a space where nothing is forbidden and strategies evolve in real time, alliances are fragile, betrayals are inevitable, and survival depends on instinct as much as intellect. The absence of rules creates intense psychological pressure, turning chaos into a weapon.

With mind games, power struggles, and 50X drama, The 50 promises a gripping spectacle where unpredictability drives the narrative. The official list of contestants is expected to be announced soon.

Stay tuned to siasat.com for more updates.