Rumours fly: No Wahaj and Yumna, Tere Bin 2 to have a new pair?

Islamabad: It has been over a year since producer Abdullah Kadwani announced the much-anticipated sequel to the global hit Pakistani drama Tere Bin. Despite the initial buzz, fans have been left waiting in vain for updates about Tere Bin 2. The prolonged silence has sparked frustration and concern among the show’s dedicated followers.

While fans continue to hope for the reunion of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, fondly known as “YumHaj,” both stars have been busy with other projects. Wahaj Ali, after starring in Mein, is currently making headlines for his Bilal Abdullah role in Sunn Mere Dil and is set to work alongside Mahira Khan in the upcoming drama Mitti Di Bawey. Meanwhile, Yumna Zaidi has already garnered attention for her performance in Gentleman and is now making waves with her role in Qarz E Jaan.

Despite their individual successes, fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen reunion in Tere Bin 2. However, recent rumors suggest that the sequel might feature a fresh pair, adding to fans’ discontent. However, these speculations remain unverified and the makers of Tere Bin have also not issued any official statements to address them.

Fans Frustrated Over Silence on ‘Tere Bin 2’ Sequel

It is noteworthy here that Tere Bin 2 was absent from 7th Sky Entertainment’s 2025 drama lineup. On the occasion of New Year, the production house unveiled its slate of upcoming mega-dramas, including exciting titles like Humraaz featuring Ayeza Khan and Feroze Khan, and Sanwal Yaar Piya starring Durefishan Saleem and Ahmed Ali Akbar. The omission of Tere Bin 2 from the list has left fans even more irked.

As the wait continues, fans are left wondering whether the makers will break their silence and deliver the much-anticipated update on the sequel.