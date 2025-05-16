Hyderabad: Maya Ali is undeniably one of the most popular female actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Known for her stunning acting skills, graceful looks, and successful career, she has been part of several blockbuster dramas.

Beyond her professional success, Maya’s personal life often grabs attention especially because she remains one of the top unmarried stars in Lollywood, making her wedding one of the most awaited events for her fans.

Now, the internet is abuzz with speculation that Maya Ali is all set to walk down the aisle soon. She is rumoured to be dating her fellow actor and longtime friend Bilal Ashraf. Some photos of her in a bridal avatar alongside Bilal are also going viral.

The buzz began when Maya Ali shared a breathtaking photoshoot with Bilal Ashraf. The duo looked absolutely stunning together, and their undeniable chemistry caught everyone’s eye.

Maya and Bilal often make headlines due to their dating rumours, although neither of them has ever confirmed or denied the relationship. With the latest bridal shoot, fans are growing even more curious and are waiting for an official confirmation from the actress.

Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf are both celebrated names in the Pakistani entertainment scene. Maya rose to fame with hit dramas like Diyar-e-Dil, Aun Zara, Shanakht, Mann Mayal, and Mera Naam Yousuf Hai. Bilal Ashraf made his mark with successful projects such as Janaan, Superstar, Yunhi, Aik Hai Nigar, and Yalghaar.

As speculations grow stronger, fans continue to shower love and eagerly wait to hear the truth from Maya herself.