Hyderabad: Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of legendary actor Mohan Babu, has always been known for her fearless attitude and outspoken nature. Unlike many in the industry who choose safe words, Lakshmi often makes bold remarks that stir discussions. Once again, during the promotions of her upcoming film Daksha: A Deadly Conspiracy, she created a buzz with her candid comments.

In her recent interview with Great Andhra, Lakshmi spoke about how women face more struggles in the industry than men. While making her point, she revealed that a superstar’s ex-wife has been quietly sidelined in Tollywood after her divorce. According to Lakshmi, the actress is talented, ready to work, but filmmakers hesitate to cast her fearing backlash from her superstar ex-husband.

Lakshmi explained, “There is a superstar’s ex-wife who works here. She got divorced, and since then, even films that were once offered to her have been taken away. People say, ‘Oddu le amma, aina emana antaru emo (He might feel bad and say something).’ She is waiting to do good work, and I don’t need to name her.”

Is It Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

When the reporter hinted that she might be talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi refused to confirm. She said, “You’re thinking it’s Samantha. There’s not one superstar; around five to six of them have been divorced. I am close to all of them. My point is, for men life goes on, but for women, marriage and divorce change everything. No one gives us freedom, we have to take it.”

Samantha’s Journey Post Divorce

Samantha, one of South India’s most celebrated actresses, married Naga Chaitanya in 2017 and divorced in 2021. Soon after, she revealed her struggle with myositis, an autoimmune condition. Despite health challenges, she continued working in films like Shaakuntalam and Kushi (2023).

While she hasn’t signed new South Indian films, Samantha is active in digital content. After her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024), she is now set to star in Raj & DK’s Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.