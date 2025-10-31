‘Run for Unity’ marathon held in Hyderabad on birth anniversary of Sardar Patel

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police conducted a “Run for Unity” marathon on the occasion of National Unity Day on Friday, October 3,1 on the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The marathon was held at People’s Plaza at Necklace Road, along with parallel events conducted across seven zones under the Hyderabad police. The event was organised to reaffirm the commitment to the nation’s unity, integrity, and security, drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel’s outstanding contribution to the political integration of India, a press release said.

Approximately 5000 people participated enthusiastically in the Run for Unity. Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy and actor Konidela Chiranjeevi were the chief guests at the event.

Hyderabad police, Chiranjeevi caution against Cybercrime

The Hyderabad police and Chiranjeevi took the opportunity to caution the public against cybercrime. Speaking on the occasion, Telangana DGP said, “This is more than just a ‘run’; it is an inspiration for everyone to commit to national unity.”

He lauded Sardar Patel’s determination, which led to the successful integration of over 560 princely states, thereby strengthening the nation.

Hyderabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar, said, “The youth should take Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as an ideal and strive for the creation of a good society.” He advised the public not to panic about cybercrimes. Specifically, the ‘Deep Fake‘ issue is being taken seriously, and the Police are focusing on tracing the roots of the cybercriminals involved.

He cautioned that children giving away ‘Mule Accounts’ to cybercriminals for small amounts (5,000 or 10,000) risk facing legal troubles.

Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi said, “Sardar Patel’s strong resolve, vision, and dedication are exemplary for the present generation.” The former Union minister referred to Patel as the great blessing who unified a fragmented nation of 560 pieces into ‘One Nation’.

Speaking of deep fakes, Chiranjeevi said that it is a huge menace and assured the public that the DGP and Hyderabad police commissioner Sajjanar are taking the matter seriously and personally supervising the case, adding that the public should not fear cybercrimes as the police system is fully supportive.