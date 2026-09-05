Rural workers unearth centuries-old gold coins in Karnataka

Belagavi: A routine rural employment project turned into an unexpected discovery for workers in Inchala village of Savadatti taluk when they unearthed 14 gold coins believed to date back several centuries on Friday, September 4.

The discovery was made while workers were engaged in work under the VB G-RAM-G scheme. The coins were immediately taken to the gram panchayat and handed over to officials in the presence of police personnel.

According to Savadatti tahsildar Mallikarjun Heggannavar, the coins have a combined weight of about 54.8 grams, with each coin weighing roughly 3.92 grams.

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“The 14 coins appear to have a similar design. An elephant is seen on one side and an old design is found on the other,” Heggannavar said.

Following the discovery, the workers approached Inchala gram panchayat officials instead of attempting to keep the coins. The coins were formally received at the panchayat office in the presence of the PDO, deputy tahsildar and Muragod police personnel.

On Friday, PDO Mallappa Harugoppa handed over the coins to the taluk administration.

Coins might be 1,000 years old

A preliminary assessment carried out at a jewellery shop in Savadatti put the approximate market value of the coins at Rs 8.20 lakh. Officials, however, stressed that the figure should not be treated as the final value as the coins may have historical or archaeological importance.

The administration has decided to obtain an expert assessment to establish their age, origin and significance. Officials have tentatively estimated that the coins could be between 800 and 1,000 years old.

Heggannavar said the district administration had been informed about the discovery and that the coins were handed over to the treasury department following instructions from senior officials.

“The actual period and historical background of the coins will become clear only after experts from the archaeology department examine them,” he said.

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Workers appreciated for handover

The discovery has also raised curiosity over how the coins came to be buried at the location. Officials are expected to rely on archaeological examination to determine whether they belonged to an old settlement, were part of a hoard or were deposited during a particular historical period.

The workers’ decision to surrender the coins has drawn appreciation from local officials. PDO Mallappa Harugoppa said their conduct demonstrated honesty and civic responsibility.

“The workers have shown great honesty by handing over the 14 gold coins. The taluk administration appreciates them for their conduct,” Harugoppa said.

Savadatti municipal commissioner Sanganabasayya, PSI Lakshman Gowda, EO Basavaraj Ayyanagowdar, CDPO Amrut Sanikoppa and other officials were present during the handover.

The coins will remain in official custody until the archaeology department completes its examination. The final assessment is expected to establish whether the coins are merely valuable precious-metal objects or artefacts with significant historical importance.