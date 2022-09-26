Russia: 9 including 5 students dead, 20 injured in school shooting

Moscow: At least nine people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, according to media reports.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that two guards, two teachers and five students were killed in the shooting in a school in Izhevsk, a city about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

Governor of Udmurtia Alexander Brechalov said in a video statement that the still unidentified gunman shot himself.

No other details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11. It has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the governor said.

A BBC report said that the school is located in the centre of Izhevsk, a city of about 650,000 residents, close to central government buildings.

“Today, the police received a report about shooting at School 88 in Izhevsk. Police officers immediately set out to the scene. Measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect,” Russia’s TASS News Agency quoted law enforcers as saying.

The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, they added.

Emergency officials are at the scene.