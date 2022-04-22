Russia bans tech honchos, including Zuckerberg, from entering country

Moscow: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a list of US figures, including tech honchos, who are now prohibited from entering the county for an indefinite period.

According to TechCrunch, the list includes high-profile US politicians such as Vice President Kamala Harris, tech leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and LinkedIn chief Ryan Roslansky, as well as journalists and others who it says are promoting a ‘Russophobic’ agenda.

The announcement is also an extension of Russia acting to shut down or restrict access to several Western platforms that are not complying with its regulations on information dissemination, specifically for trying to limit pro-Russian messaging.

These shutdowns have included snapping access to Facebook and Instagram, limiting access to Google News and issuing warnings about YouTube.

Meanwhile, Apple, Google, Microsoft and many other tech giants have shut down or paused operations in Russia.

The list also includes Brian Thomas Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and George Stephanopoulos, host on the ABC television channel, among others.

According to The Moscow Times, the US and European Union have personally sanctioned some Russians including, President Vladimir Putin, his daughters and oligarchs seen as crucial to the Russian leader’s power.