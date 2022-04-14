Russia expels senior Czech diplomat in retaliatory move

Published: 14th April 2022
Moscow: Russia has declared a senior Czech diplomat “persona non grata” and ordered the official to leave the country before the end of the day on April 16, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday and was handed a note informing him of the decision, the statement said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The move was made in response to the expulsion of a diplomat working at the Russian Embassy in Prague, the statement added.

The Czech Republic expelled a Russian diplomat from the country in late March, news reports said.

