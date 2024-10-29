Russia may join countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Russia may join the growing list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians, likely becoming a part of this list next year.

Recently, many countries, including Malaysia, and Iran, have joined this initiative.

With Russia’s inclusion, the count of nations offering visa-free access to Indians will rise to 27.

Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

In addition to Russia, countries that have recently granted visa-free entry to Indian citizens include Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Currently, a total of 26 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals. They are as follows:

Countries Stay duration (in days) Angola 30 Barbados 90 Bhutan 14 Dominica 180 El Salvador 180 Fiji 120 Gambia 90 Grenada 90 Haiti 90 Iran 15 Jamaica Visa-free Kazakhstan 14 Kiribati 90 Macao 30 Malaysia 90 Mauritius 90 Micronesia 30 Nepal Visa-free Palestinian Territories Visa-free Saint Kitts and Nevis 90 Senegal 90 Rawanda Visa-free St. Vincent and the Grenadines 90 Thailand 60 Trinidad and Tobago 90 Vanuatu 120

Rise in Indians visiting Russia

A report in the Economic Times quoted Evgeny Kozlov, chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, who stated that the number of travelers from India visiting the Russian capital is expected to significantly increase thanks to the developing agreement.

According to Kozlov, the number of Indians who visited Moscow in the first half of 2024 was 28,500, which is 1.5 times the number of visitors during the same period in 2023.

Currently, Indians can visit Russia by applying for an E-Visa, which takes about four days to issue.