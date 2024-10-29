Russia may join countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

Currently, Indians can visit Russia by applying for an E-Visa

Published: 29th October 2024 12:55 pm IST
Photo: Google Creative Commons

Russia may join the growing list of countries offering visa-free entry to Indians, likely becoming a part of this list next year.

Recently, many countries, including Malaysia, and Iran, have joined this initiative.

With Russia’s inclusion, the count of nations offering visa-free access to Indians will rise to 27.

Countries offering visa-free entry to Indians

In addition to Russia, countries that have recently granted visa-free entry to Indian citizens include Iran, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Currently, a total of 26 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian nationals. They are as follows:

Countries Stay duration (in days)
Angola30
Barbados90
Bhutan14
Dominica180
El Salvador180
Fiji120
Gambia90
Grenada90
Haiti90
Iran15
JamaicaVisa-free
Kazakhstan14
Kiribati90
Macao30
Malaysia90
Mauritius90
Micronesia30
NepalVisa-free
Palestinian TerritoriesVisa-free
Saint Kitts and Nevis90
Senegal90
RawandaVisa-free
St. Vincent and the Grenadines90
Thailand60
Trinidad and Tobago90
Vanuatu120

Rise in Indians visiting Russia

A report in the Economic Times quoted Evgeny Kozlov, chairman of the Moscow City Tourism Committee, who stated that the number of travelers from India visiting the Russian capital is expected to significantly increase thanks to the developing agreement.

According to Kozlov, the number of Indians who visited Moscow in the first half of 2024 was 28,500, which is 1.5 times the number of visitors during the same period in 2023.

Currently, Indians can visit Russia by applying for an E-Visa, which takes about four days to issue.

