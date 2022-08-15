Russia, North Korea planning closer ties: State media

Seoul: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are planning to deepen their diplomatic ties, state media reported on Monday.

Putin sent his greetings to Kim as Monday marks the day of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule, writing that the two nations share a tradition of bilateral friendship and cooperation, dpa news agency quoted the state media report as saying.

It is in the interest of the people of both countries to expand relations, which would also help “strengthen security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the whole Northeast Asian region”, Putin was reported as saying.

Largely isolated North Korea has pledged its support for Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, a move that has largely triggered outrage in the West.

Pyongyang followed Russia and Syria in recognizing the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent republics in July, a step most countries have refused, prompting Ukraine to sever diplomatic relations with North Korea.

Russia recognised Donetsk and Luhansk as independent on February 24, the day it invaded Ukraine.

According to reports from North Korea, Kim also sent a message of greeting to Putin, saying friendly relations “will become stronger in all areas”, based on agreements the two countries reached at their April 2019 summit in Vladivostok, Russia.