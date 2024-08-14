Russia repels Ukrainian attacks in Kursk: Defence Ministry

Moscow: Russia has repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defence Ministry said Wednesday.

Russian armed forces have prevented attempts by Ukrainian mobile groups to break through in armored vehicles deep into Russian territory in the areas of Skrylevka, Levshinka, Semenovka, Alexeyevsky and Kamyshny, it said in a statement.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 270 servicemen and 16 armored vehicles, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the offensive of Ukrainian military forces in the Kursk region continued “despite the difficult and intense battles.”

“We have been advancing in the Kursk region, one to two kilometers in various areas since the beginning of the day,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read Russia’s Belgorod region declares regional emergency amid ongoing tensions

On Wednesday alone, the Ukrainian military captured more than 100 Russian servicemen, according to Zelensky.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the country’s military has destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft in the region.