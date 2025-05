Russia seizes Ukrainian border villages as its bombing campaign slows

Kyiv: Russian forces have taken four border villages in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, a local official said Tuesday, days after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had issued an order to establish a buffer zone along the border.

Sumy borders Russia’s Kursk region, where a surprise Ukrainian incursion last year captured a pocket of land in the first occupation of Russian territory since World War II. The long border is vulnerable to Ukrainian incursions, Putin said, and creating a buffer zone could help Russia prevent further cross-border attacks there.

Meanwhile, a Russian bombing campaign that had escalated in recent days slowed overnight as far fewer Russian drones targeted Ukrainian towns and cities.

Also Read Environment for international students in US is quite worrying: Expert

Moscow’s invasion has shown no signs of stopping despite months of intense US-led efforts to secure a ceasefire and get traction for peace talks.

Since Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Turkiye earlier this month for their first direct talks in three years, a large prisoner exchange has been the only tangible outcome, but negotiations have brought no significant breakthrough.

The US special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, said Russia has not yet delivered a promised memorandum that he told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on May 19 would outline the framework for a possible peace agreement.

The Kremlin has also ruled out the Vatican as a venue for future negotiations, he said. “We would have liked to have it at the Vatican and we were pretty set to do something like that, but the Russians didn’t want to go there … so I think Geneva may be the next stop,” Kellogg said in an interview Tuesday on Fox News Channel.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Tuesday that Turkiye was also ready to host a future round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Between Friday and Sunday, Russia launched around 900 drones at Ukraine, officials said, amid a spate of large-scale bombardments. On Sunday night, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the 3-year war against Ukraine, firing 355 drones.

From Monday to Tuesday, Russia fired 60 drones at Ukraine, the Ukrainian air force said Tuesday. Russia’s Ministry of Defence claimed its air defences downed 99 Ukrainian drones overnight over seven Russian regions.

The weekend surge in Russia’s bombardments of Ukraine drew a rebuke from Trump, who said Putin had gone “crazy.” That comment prompted a sharp Kremlin reaction Monday, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticising ”emotional reactions” to events.

Peskov adopted a milder tone Tuesday, hailing US peace efforts and saying that “the Americans and President Trump have taken a quite balanced approach.”

In Sumy, Russian forces are trying to advance deeper after capturing villages, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy regional military administration, said in a statement.

Ukrainian forces are endeavouring to hold the line, he said. Residents of the captured villages were evacuated earlier, and there is no immediate threat to civilians, Hryhorov said.

Putin visited the Kursk region last week for the first time since Moscow claimed last month that it drove Ukrainian forces out of the area where they captured land last August. Kyiv officials have denied the claim.

The long border remains vulnerable to Ukrainian incursions, Putin said. He said he told the Russian military to create a “security buffer zone” along the border but provided no public details of where the proposed zone would be or how far it would stretch.

Putin said a year ago that a Russian offensive at the time aimed to create a buffer zone in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. That could have helped protect Russia’s Belgorod border region, where frequent Ukrainian attacks have embarrassed the Kremlin.