Russia Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian civilians continue to flee in freezing cold

In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, helpless civilians continue to flee from Russian armed forces in Ukrainian cities. This comes a day after Russia accommodated “humanitarian corridors” to let foreign nationals from other countries head back home.

Ukrainian civilians were forced to travel in freezing and icy conditions on foot with their belongings, children and pets. The number of refugees leaving Ukraine has passed the two million mark since Russia’s invasion.

People who are leaving Bucha and Irpin areas of the northwest were seen crossing the river on makeshift walkways of planks and mangled metal at the site of the bridge that was earlier destroyed in a bid to hamper any Russian advance.

It should be noted that on Tuesday, Russia had opened humanitarian corridors, so people from Kyiv, Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol could be evacuated.

However, Ukraine has accused Russia of attacking the corridor from the southern port city of Mariupol, where aid workers said tens of thousands were living in “apocalyptic” conditions.

Ukraine has said that the corridors are just a publicity stunt as many of the exit routes lead into Russia or their ally Belarus. Both sides have accused each other of ceasefire violations.

The shelling and airstrikes in Ukraine have caused heavy damage in the towns of Ukraine. Despite the intense efforts of the Ukrainian forces the Russian troops are slowly moving in on Kyiv.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as Ukraine’s breakaway regions.

According to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine the civilian casualties have reached 1,335 since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. So far, 474 civilians have been killed and 861 injured. 38 children have been killed and 71 wounded.