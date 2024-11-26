Russian court fines Telegram for not deleting prohibited content

With approximately 900 million subscribers, Telegram is now one of the world's leading messaging platforms and influential in Russia.

Photo: Telegram is a freeware, cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging software and application service.

Moscow: A Moscow court fined Telegram Messager 7 million rubles (about $67,300) for refusing to remove information banned in Russia, the court press service said.

Telegram was found guilty of committing an administrative offence for failing to restrict access to information when such restriction is required by Russian law, the court said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The court did not specify the prohibited information that led to the fine. Last month, Telegram was fined 4 million rubles for a similar offence.

