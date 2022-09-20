Russian missile just misses nuclear power plant in Southern Ukraine

A Russian missile, on Monday, struck close to a nuclear power plant situated in Southern Ukraine. The area where the missile struck is just 300 meters from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant.

According to a report by Aljazeera, no casualties were reported. The Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant is the second-largest after the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense released a video that shows two balls of fire erupting one after the other. Many window panes were shattered, three power lines were cut off, and a hydroelectric power plant was temporarily shut down. They have condemned the incident as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.

Ukraine's state nuclear company said Russian troops struck the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant in the southern Mykolaiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted CCTV footage he said showed the moment of explosion https://t.co/N8PCfGlQgb pic.twitter.com/w9t220XjJm — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia clearly seems to “panic” as its military has suffered major damage since the start of the war in February.

“The occupiers are clearly in a panic,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, adding that he was now focused on “speed” in liberated areas. “The speed at which our troops are moving. The speed in restoring normal life,” he said.

So far neither the Russian army nor the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reacted to the incident.