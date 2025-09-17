Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, extends birthday greetings

"We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 17th September 2025 9:28 pm IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China on Monday. (AP/PTI)
New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a phone conversation.

Following the call, Modi said India is committed to further strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

“Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday,” Modi said on ‘X’.

