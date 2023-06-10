S.Korean President, OpenAI CEO discuss ways to boost AI cooperation

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to discuss a variety of topics regarding artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

“ChatGPT is stirring up a global sensation,” Yoon told Altman, who is traveling to meet political and tech leaders around the world.

“I asked ChatGPT some questions when writing up my New Year’s speech and got some very decent results,” Yoon said.

Altman suggested South Korea, one of the world’s most active users of ChatGPT, can help advance technologies that power the AI chatbot even further, partly by producing more advanced chips, reports Yonhap news agency.

Collaborating with the country, home to the world’s two largest memory chip makers, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, is important, the CEO said, as ChatGPT needs a vast amount of memory chips and demand for such semiconductors will continue to rise.

Altman also called on South Korea to reduce regulations on AI products and services, and actively participate in setting up international standards.

Yoon agreed on the need to set up global standards to prevent side effects associated with ChatGPT, at a time when the pace of technology development is so fast.