S.S. Rajamouli flew from Dubai and ‘rushed to the polling booth’ from airport

Hyderabad: Auteur S.S. Rajamouli did not miss the opportunity to exercise his voting right, expressing that he rushed to the polling booth upon landing in the country from Dubai.

Rajamouli took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself and his wife, Rama Rajamouli, proudly displaying their inked fingers after casting their votes.

He captioned the post: “Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks. Done! You?”

Apart from Rajamouli, stars such as K. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun were among the first to cast their votes in Hyderabad on Monday.

Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha, voted at a polling centre in posh Jubilee Hills.

Jr NTR, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranithi and mother Shalini, cast their votes at the polling centre at Obul Reddy School in Jubilee Hills.

Similarly, Allu Arjun also queued up to cast his vote at the BSNL office in Film Nagar.