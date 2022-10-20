Saad Lamjarred, Ragheb Alama to hold first-ever concert in Metaverse

The Arab singers Ragheb Alama and Saad Lamjarred are all set to hold the first-ever Avatar concert in the Metaverse on Thursday, October 20, 2022.
‘Concerts of the Future — A step into the Metaverse’ is the first time Arab music legends and superstars will unite in a dynamic series of virtual worlds to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to fans.
The first concerts in the future will be broadcast live on www.metaboundless.io on October 20 at 7 pm UAE time. Users will not need any special hardware or VR glasses to view it.
MetaBoundless will host the first Avatar concert, with its partners Algorand Foundation, Apparel Group, 6thstreet.com and Crypto Arabs, to provide fans with a unique and first-of-its-kind experience.
The virtual concert will be released live to fans, starring Ragheb Alama, Saad Lamjarred, and Michel Fadel and will include a composition of new and old hits from these superstars.
This historical release is the first step towards accessing the exciting world of Web3, Metaverse, NFTS and DAOs.
Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama talks about his partnership with MetaBoundless and the experience. “This is the first time my avatar will be revealed to the virtual world. Fans all over the world will see me in a new way and be able to access memorabilia from this event as NFT rewards for purchasing tickets. Everything in this concert is unique, this is the way to go for concerts in the future, and I am keen to keep up with the future and popular trends,” said Alama.
Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred while describing his participation in this concert said, “I witnessed similar global experiences for futuristic concerts, and I am sure that this concert will be something very unique for our beloved fans. I am excited for the fans to see me and my unique digital avatar in the virtual concert.”