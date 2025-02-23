Saba Azad breaks silence on trolling for dating Hrithik Roshan

Mumbai: Actor-singer Saba Azad often faces online trolling because of her relationship with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. However, she does not let the negativity affect her. In a recent interview with SCREEN, she shared how she has developed a “thick skin” over time.

Dealing with Social Media Trolls

Saba admitted that she is not very active on social media. “I am quite terrible with social media. I post for three days in a row and then I disappear for a month,” she said. For artists, social media works like a portfolio and a way to earn through brand promotions. But she also believes that unhappy people use it to spread negativity.

“If you are happy, you won’t make fake accounts to troll people,” she said. At first, she was confused about why people cared so much about her personal life. But now, she sees trolling as sad behavior rather than something to be angry about.

She Fights Back When Needed

Saba usually ignores hate comments, but sometimes she responds. “I may have turned the other cheek for a long time, but once in a while, I feel that I still have some bite. You can’t keep coming at me and expect me to stay mum,” she added. she said. Over time, she has learned to deal with online negativity without letting it affect her emotions.

Her Growing Career

Apart from her personal life, Saba’s career is going strong. She has worked in popular OTT projects like Feels Like Ishq, Rocket Boys, and Who’s Your Gynac? Her latest thriller series, Crime Beat, premiered on Zee5 on February 21.

Saba believes streaming platforms give opportunities to talented actors. “OTT has helped many actors like me,” she said.