Saba Ibrahim confirmed for Bigg Boss 17? Here’s her reply

Mumbai: The excitement for Bigg Boss 17 is building up, and fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of the contestant list. Rumors have been circulating about potential participants, including Saba Ibrahim, sister of Shoaib Ibrahim. However, in a recent Q&A session during one of her vlogs, Saba addressed the speculation and made it clear that she won’t be part of Bigg Boss 17.

Debunking the rumors that she might be joining the popular reality show, the social media influencer stated that she believes she is not suited for the Bigg Boss experience.

Saba Ibrahim’s family reacts

One of her fans expressed that he would want to see Saba in Bigg Boss. Saba throws the question to her family members – husband Sunny, mom, aunt, Riza and Rehaan and asks them if they would want to see her in Bigg Boss.

While her aunt says she will be happy to see them on TV, Saba’s mother says that she won’t be able to live without her. Saba shares that everyone cries after getting insulted. Her aunt replied saying that it’ll be fine. Saba’s mom adds, “It’s easier to go there. But it is tough to do all those tasks. You won’t be able to do them.

But she also adds, “But what if I make it? Often the contestants you think won’t be able to do anything, they win it.” While husband and mother thinks she can’t, others in her family, Riza, Rehaan and her, are in favour of her participation.

For the unversed, Saba Ibrahim’s sister-in-law and actress Dipika Kakar, had been part of Bigg Boss 12 where emerged as the winner of that season.

More About Saba Ibrahim

Saba Ibrahim is a well-known vlogger and influencer, who has a large following on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. She is known for her honest and relatable content, and her fans have always appreciated her candidness and authenticity.

Saba Ibrahim got married to the love of her life, Khalid Riyaz, aka Sunny on November 6, 2022.